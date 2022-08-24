Bakersfield woman pleads not guilty to 14 felony animal cruelty charges

Aug. 23—Pet owners trusted a Bakersfield woman to train or care for their dogs — instead, some ended up dead in garbage bags or decomposing in kennels, a Kern County prosecutor said Tuesday.

Assistant District Attorney Andrea Kohler said animals under the care of Annie Schreiber, 22, of Bakersfield, suffered from starvation, dehydration and heat exhaustion, which led the DA's Office to charge her with 14 counts of felony animal cruelty. Schreiber pleaded not guilty during her arraignment Tuesday at Kern County Superior Court.

"This defendant has ... gone ... and actively sought out these dogs, gone on the internet and put herself as being able to rescue and take care of these dogs," Kohler said, discussing the charges against Schreiber.

Schreiber showed no reaction during her hearing.

Defense attorney Jared Thompson requested Judge Chad A. Louie set bail at an amount affordable for his client, which he estimated to be around $50,000. He added Schreiber has no criminal history but has a history of mental health issues that could play into how the case is analyzed.

Thompson noted there was no nexus between increasing bail and concerns raised by Kohler about the severity of Schreiber's actions. Louie could consider setting conditions such as barring Schreiber from possessing or training animals rather than upping the bail amount to mitigate concerns raised by the DA's Office, he added.

Louie said there was convincing evidence Schreiber was a risk to public safety and set bail at $140,000. A pre-preliminary hearing was scheduled for Oct. 6.

The Bakersfield Police Department launched an investigation into Schreiber after a resident complained of a foul odor emanating from one of Schreiber's residences, according to a BPD news release.

Investigators then found 10 dead dogs at one of Schreiber's three residences and executed a search warrant at two other locations. In total, they found 11 dead dogs, 29 dogs suffering from varying levels of neglect and three live cats, the BPD news release said.

Schreiber was booked on suspicion of 11 felony charges for cruelty to animals, 10 misdemeanors for abandoning a dog or cat, 20 misdemeanors for cruelty to animals and 26 misdemeanors for operating a kennel without a permit. Police said she operated an unlicensed boarding and training business.

Kohler said the allegations span from May of this year to mid-August.

