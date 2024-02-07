New bakery, cafe to bring ‘absolute best’ banh mi to Meridian. Pho, Korean corn dogs, too

A growing restaurant concept originally from Florida will bring Vietnamese flavors to Meridian this spring.

Paris Banh Mi is targeting an April 1 opening date at 1492 N. Webb Ave., not far from where Marie Callender’s appeared last year along East Fairview Avenue. The location — Paris Banh Mi’s first in Idaho — has a Facebook page sharing details. The food lineup will consist of banh mi sandwiches, pho noodle soups, Korean corn dogs, appetizers, pastries, boba teas and Vietnamese coffees.

A bakery and cafe, Paris Banh Mi was founded in 2019 by Hien Tran, who grew up in Paris, France, and Doan Nguyen, who owned a string of bakeries in Saigon, Vietnam, according to the brand’s website. The first Paris Banh Mi opened in Orlando. It has since “grown into a chain of stores located from coast to coast, California to Florida.”

“Alongside the traditional Vietnamese banh mi options,” Paris Banh Mi says, “we proudly serve fresh-baked baguettes, croissants, and an extensive line of handcrafted specialty drinks, including our famous Paris By Night, to accompany our delicious slush fresh milk tea that is made to order. We offer great sandwiches and drinks but pride ourselves in providing fresh French bakery cake and pastry crafted daily to satisfy our customers’ needs.”

The original Paris Banh Mi in Orlando rates 4.6 out of 5.0 stars from more than 1,000 Google reviews — impressive. Customers praise the restaurant for everything from value to cleanliness. And the food? “Yummy!” said a recent reviewer. It rates a 4.3 out of 5.0 on Yelp. “The bahn mi is the absolute best!” a reviewer wrote in January. “The bread is absolute perfection.”

Korean corn dogs take the traditional corn dog concept, tweak it with seemingly random culinary craziness and top it with sugar.