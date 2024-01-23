Which bakery makes the best sweet bread in all the SouthCoast? You be the judge.

Unbuckle those belts. There's a sweet new food competition launching across the SouthCoast and locals have once again been given the enviable task of crowning a winner.

A tough job, we know.

The New Bedford Food Tours and Viva Fall River team is back with their second annual friendly food fight, dubbed the SouthCoast Snackdown. This latest round will determine who bakes the best sweet bread in the region.

This sweet bread battle comes fresh off the success of their Pasteis de Nata Throwdown last February, which pitted Fall River vs. New Bedford in a quest to find the maker of the best Portuguese custard cup.

Who makes the best pastel de nata? Fall River or New Bedford? Here's who won.

For their follow-up contest, the focus, based on community feedback, will be on sweet bread.

Sweet bread is a beloved treat — especially in these parts, where Portuguese families call it massa — but its appeal goes beyond its tastiness. For many, it's also a mix of cultural tradition and straight-from-vavo's-kitchen nostalgia that the scent of fresh massa conjures up.

"This delectable fusion of flour, sugar, and yeast not only serves as a testament to the artistry of baking but also weaves itself seamlessly into the fabric of local customs and festivities," say organizers of the SouthCoast Snackdown. "Whether it's the aromatic embrace of cinnamon-infused loaves during festive holidays, the delicate layers of pastry in a regional specialty, or the sweet, nostalgic aroma of a grandmother's kitchen, sweet bread holds an unparalleled allure."

The food contest will run a bit differently this year, but the mission of the tourism organizations' joint project remains the same: to spread awareness of the great bakeries, cafes, and markets in the region and hopefully boost business in the tourism off-season.

"We really just want to get more people to visit more amazing bakeries and try the delicious food," said Pam Shwartz, founder of New Bedford Food Tours.

A spread of sweet bread from three different bakeries sit atop a table in the Herald News conference room in this file photo. From the left are: Amaral's, Lou's, and Tony's bakeries.

What's new

The 2024 food fight has expanded the field of participants to include the entire region. So you can visit anywhere in the SouthCoast that makes their own sweet bread and try it. All voting will take place online at nbfoodtours.com/snackdown from Feb. 1 through Feb. 29.

The list of their website currently includes a total of 21 bakeries, but the contest is open to any place in Acushnet, Berkley, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, Freetown, Marion, Mattapoisett, New Bedford, Rochester, Somerset, Swansea, Wareham and Westport, as well as Tiverton and Little Compton in Rhode Island.

Not sure where to start? A list and a map of sweet bread makers is available here, on New Bedford Food Tours' landing page for the contest.

Fall River cuisine: A look at the city's most iconic foods, from sweet bread to chow mein

This year's contest has also expanded its scope by adding some variety, Shwartz said.

"The thing that's really nice about sweet bread is that it's not limited to just Portuguese cuisine. We like the fact that it opens it up to more bakeries," Shwartz said.

While the vast majority of the bakeries are Portuguese, the contest also features Puerto Rican (Lorenzo’s Bakery in New Bedford) and Lebanese (Mario’s Lebanese Bakery in Fall River) spots that do their own take on sweet bread. And you can find Guatemalan pan dulce at Sara’s Bakery in New Bedford.

Tasting event planned

Can't make it out to every SouthCoast bakery? No worries. Viva Fall River is bringing all of their tasty treats to you.

A tasting event will be held at the Viva Fall River Pop-Up Shop, 333 S. Main St., Fall River, on Friday, Feb. 23, so folks can sample sweet breads from each featured bakery and help judge which is in fact the best.

Nata Throwdown a success

According to Shwartz, last year's Pasteis de Nata Throwdown — where Goulart Square Bakery in New Bedford took top billing, with Europa Coffee Shop & Pastries in Fall River coming in second — was very well-received.

"People were coming down from Boston and further out, talking about how much they love natas," Shwartz said.

Some folks made a whole day out of it, she noted, coming down to the SouthCoast, visiting every single bakery and taking the goods back home with them to taste test.

Bakeries also noted a significant boost in sales and customer traffic with the help of the contest.

"That's exactly what we wanted," said Shwartz, who anticipates the same amount of excitement and participation this time around.

Where to find sweet bread

Foodies are invited to cast their vote throughout the month of February, and winning first and second place bakeries will be announced in early March.

In Fall River, you can check out the following bakeries:

Amaral’s Bakery, 241 Globe St.

Barcelos Bakery, 695 Bedford St.

Cinderella’s Bakery, 975 North Main St.

Duke's Bakery, 1082 Davol St. (gluten-free)

Europa Pastries & Coffee Shop, 65 Columbia St.

Leddy's Bakery, 1481 S Main St.

Lou’s Bakery, 379 E Main St.

Mario’s Lebanese Bakery, 260 Harrison St.

Modern Pontes Bakery, 1175 Rodman St.

Terminal Bakery, 547 S Main St.

United Liberty, 1173 Stafford Road

White Rose Bakery, 1642 Pleasant St.

The New Bedford area is home to the following sweet bread makers:

Goulart Square, 413 Rivet St., New Bedford

Economy Bakery, 1685 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford

Holiday Bakery, 2153 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford

Lorenzo’s Bakery, 1533 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford (Puerto Rican)

New Bedford Baking Co., 98 County St., New Bedford

Padaria Nova Bakery, 1598 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford

Sara’s Bakery, 1300 Acushnet Ave., New Bedford (Guatemalan)

Sunrise Bakery, 506 Bolton St., New Bedford

Mystic Cafe, 398 Main St., Fairhaven

For more information, visit www.nbfoodtours.com/snackdown.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: SouthCoast Snackdown seeks best sweet bread in Fall River, New Bedford area