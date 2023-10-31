Bakery near Wright State updates hours, will not renew lease

Oct. 30—Mamaw's Bakery and Gifts has decided not to renew its lease in Fairborn and minimize hours moving forward, according to an Oct. 26 post on the bakery's Facebook page.

"We started this adventure as a pop up to see how it went until the end of this year. We have found that we do not have very many customers during the weekdays. Therefore, we will not be renewing our lease and will begin winding down the store hours," the post said.

The bakery, which opened at the end of August, is located in the former location of Gigi's Cupcakes at 3800 Colonel Glenn Highway Suite 200 near Wright State University. It is now open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Owner Mendy Williams has always enjoyed baking and cooking, but her eight grandchildren were the ones that encouraged her to take this next step.

"That's the reason why I'm going to give it a shot. They always encourage me," Williams previously said. "You love your children, but your grandchildren hold a special place too."

Williams, originally from South Charleston, lives in Cedarville. She spent over 30 years as a nurse serving Greene County and is now a nurse at Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital in Springfield. Prior to a career in the health care field, Williams said she had a donut shop and gift shop in the 1990s in Xenia and Springfield called Devonshire Donuts and Cream. The gift shop was named the Pumpkin Patch.

"I want to say a special thank you to all of my friends, family, and work/church family who have supported me over the last few months," the post said. "It has been amazing to see people I haven't seen in years. I have definitely felt the love."

Williams is accepting holiday orders for cupcakes, brownies, cake pops, chocolate suckers, buckeyes, cookies and chocolate covered rice krispies, graham crackers or pretzels. Anyone interested in placing a holiday order should call or text 937-681-7871.

For more information, visit www.mamawsbakeryandgifts.com or the bakery's Facebook or Instagram pages.

We have reached out to the owner for additional details but have not heard back. We will update this story when news arises.