Bakery put burglary suspect’s face on cookies — and now Wisconsin cops have an arrest

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A Wisconsin bakery did what it does best to help police nab a burglary suspect.

Now there’s been an arrest.

When Lakeside Bakery in Milwaukee was burglarized last month, its bakers whipped up sugar cookies with a surveillance video image of the suspect. The business invited customers to “come on in and take a bite out of the thief while supplies last” and asked anyone who recognized the man to call police.

The cookies grabbed attention across the U.S. and abroad, and tips about the case rolled in. On Saturday, the bakery said a suspect was charged.

“Thank you to everyone who took time to read, share and express interest in our little cookie caper (or biscuit bandit as they referred to it in the UK!),” Lakeside Bakery posted on Facebook.

According to police, an officer and the owner of a local business recognized the suspect in photos posted online and identified him as Dominic Kolp, 45, WITI reported.

When officers went to arrest him at a hotel on May 9, Kolp attempted to escape by jumping off a second-floor balcony, but he was taken into custody, the news outlet reported.

Kolp was charged Thursday with burglary and bail jumping, according to court records.

Social media helps police find relative of woman whose body was found in Missouri

