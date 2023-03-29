If Bakhmut fell to Russia, Putin would ‘sell this victory to the West’, says Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

“If he will feel some blood – smell that we are weak – he will push, push, push,” he said.

Zelenskyy predicted that the pressure from a defeat in Bakhmut would come quickly – both from the international community and within his own country.

“Our society will feel tired,” he said.

“Our society will push me to compromise with them.

”The Ukrainian leader warned that a loss anywhere at this stage in the war could put Ukraine’s hard-fought momentum at risk.

Read also: Ukrainian military posts video showing reality of war-torn Bakhmut

“We can’t lose the steps because the war is a pie – pieces of victories. Small victories, small steps,” he said.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, as of March 29, Russian occupation forces are focusing their main efforts on an offensive on the Bilohorivka, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka axes.

Russia has thrown more trained units of Wagner mercenaries and Russian regular forces into the Battle of Bakhmut, said Ukrainian ground forces commander Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi.

Ukrainian defenders need to destroy as many invaders as possible to create the conditions for offensive actions, he said.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine