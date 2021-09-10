Bakkavor Group's (LON:BAKK) Returns Have Hit A Wall

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at Bakkavor Group (LON:BAKK), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Bakkavor Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.097 = UK£102m ÷ (UK£1.5b - UK£406m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

Thus, Bakkavor Group has an ROCE of 9.7%. On its own, that's a low figure but it's around the 9.2% average generated by the Food industry.

In the above chart we have measured Bakkavor Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Bakkavor Group.

So How Is Bakkavor Group's ROCE Trending?

The returns on capital haven't changed much for Bakkavor Group in recent years. The company has employed 27% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 9.7%. This poor ROCE doesn't inspire confidence right now, and with the increase in capital employed, it's evident that the business isn't deploying the funds into high return investments.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, while Bakkavor Group has been reinvesting its capital, the returns that it's generating haven't increased. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 15% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

On a final note, we've found 2 warning signs for Bakkavor Group that we think you should be aware of.

