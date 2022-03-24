Bakker files for re-election to Allegan County judgeship

ALLEGAN — Allegan County Judge Margaret Bakker announced she has filed for reelection to a third six-year term on the 48th Circuit Court bench.

Bakker became Allegan County's first female circuit court judge when she won election to the position in 2010, immediately assuming the leadership role of chief judge when she took office. The chief judge is responsible for management of the court's staff and operations.

Judge Margaret Bakker has announced she is seeking reelection to the 48th Circuit Court. The filing deadline for incumbent judges was March 21.

Bakker was chief judge of the 48th Circuit Court throughout her judicial tenure until this year, when she chose not to reapply for the position. She instead supported Judge Roberts Kengis' application to the Michigan Supreme Court for the leadership position, which he took over Jan. 1.

Bakker worked in the Allegan County Prosecutor's Office for 28 years as an assistant prosecuting attorney and chief assistant prosecuting attorney before her election to the judiciary.

“The onset of the Covid pandemic and its effect on the courts in Michigan has been dramatic,” Bakker said in a press statement announcing her campaign, noting the county has an "unprecedented" backlog of 85 jury trials awaiting scheduling due to pandemic-related pauses in court operations.

“I am prepared and excited to continue doing what I love: ensuring that each person who comes into my courtroom is treated with respect and receives a fair trial,” she said.

Bakker serves on the statewide Justice for All Commission as representative of the Michigan Judges Association.

In Ottawa County, Judge Karen Miedema has also filed for reelection to her seat on the 20th Circuit Court. Miedema, previously an assistant prosecuting attorney for Ottawa County, was first elected to the judgeship in 2016.

Judge Kent Engle of the 20th Circuit Court's family division and Judge Judy Mulder of the 58th District Court's Hudsonville courtroom are also seeking reelection.

Sitting judges had to declare their intentions to seek reelection by March 21.

Outside candidates seeking district or circuit court judgeships can file for a place on the ballot through April 19.

So far, two candidates have publicly said they will run for the newly-created 20th Circuit Court judgeship: assistant prosecuting attorney Paul Kraus, who held an event announcing his candidacy in February, and public defender Mercedes Watts, who announced she was gathering signatures to file for the position during a recent Holland City Council meeting.

The statewide primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 2.

