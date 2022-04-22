Bakkt Adds 2 Female Board Members to Bolster Diversity
Digital asset platform Bakkt Holdings (BKKT) added two new female members to its board of directors to bolster the diversity of its board members, according to a press release on Friday.
The U.S.-based company added to its board De’Ana Dow, partner and general counsel at Capitol Counsel LLC, and Jill Simeone, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at Etsy (ETSY).
Bakkt Holdings now has a total of four female board members out of a total of ten.
The crypto industry is dominated by men. From 2018 to 2021, 70% of new crypto hires were men while, according to a LinkedIn analysis.
Dow will be bringing to the Bakkt board her expertise on financial markets and regulatory issues. She served in senior legal and policy making roles for over 20 years at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.
For her part, Simeone has deep experience with governance, executive compensation, compliance and risk management, the press release said. She has served as Etsy's Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary for the last five years.