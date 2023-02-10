Balaclava-clad attackers shoot man dead after car chase

Erith shooting scene - Jamie Lashmar/Story Picture Agency

Balaclava-clad attackers shot a man dead after a car chase in south-east London on Thursday night.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Pembroke Road, Erith, shortly before 9pm after reports of shots being fired.

Officers found 24-year-old Kai McGingley, of Southwark, South London, suffering from a gunshot wound a short distance away in Hillside. Despite attempts by the emergency services to save his life he died at the scene.

It is understood that two vehicles were involved in the incident and that several attackers in balaclavas fired shots at the victim following a road chase.

A murder investigation has been launched led by Met Police Det Chf Insp Chris Wood. He said: "At this early stage I am very keen to hear from anyone who has any information about the events that took place in Pembroke Road, and in particular anyone that has any knowledge of a silver Land Rover Freelander GL52 HDO which was abandoned by the suspects following the murder.”

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene in another vehicle, he said.

‘Sad and worrying’

Residents described their horror at the attack. Debbie Burton, a grandmother and former school teacher said she was "shocked" and very concerned.

She told the Press Association: "I didn't hear the gunshots but I saw the police arriving.

"It's just sad, and worrying. Nothing like this has ever happened in Erith while I've been living here for 26 years.

"This is a very safe area. I've seen changes and petty crime does happen from time to time, as it does everywhere, but I have never seen anything of this nature.

"I worry for my children and grandchildren," she added.

Another woman who had recently moved into the area said that Erith's safe reputation was part of the reason why she had chosen it.