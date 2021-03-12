Balancing Act: BBC Dad (and his kids) sprung onto the scene 4 years ago. Would that video even raise an eyebrow today?

Heidi Stevens, Chicago Tribune
Four years ago this week, the adorable children of political science professor Robert E. Kelly burst into the home office where he was speaking on camera to the BBC about upheaval in South Korea.

“Happy 4 year anniversary to the best interview of all time,” Huffington Post editor Philip Lewis tweeted Wednesday.

(FOUR YEARS!!!!)

The indelible moment earned Kelly the moniker “BBC Dad,” launched 7 gazillion memes and inspired some truly hilarious parody videos, including one in which a mom is interrupted mid-interview and proceeds to feed one child a bottle, distract another child with a toy, prepare a roast chicken, steam a shirt, clean a toilet and diffuse a bomb, all while offering astute political analysis.

Kelly’s older daughter, Marion, 4 at the time — dressed in yellow, arms joyfully pumping as she struts into the room — spoke volumes without saying a word. “She’s having her own little Women’s March,” Ellen DeGeneres quipped.

Marion, with her unfazed gaze behind pink-rimmed glasses, was also the highlight of a follow-up family press conference. (Yep, there was a follow-up family press conference.) “If she isn’t President of Earth by the time I’m 80,” author David Llewellyn tweeted afterward, “I’ll be bitterly disappointed.”

Would any of this raise so much as an eyebrow today? After 12 months of Microsoft Teams meetings and Zoom sessions and Slack calls while children e-learn and dogs bark and Instacart delivers groceries in the background? And the internet fritzes out just as you’re sharing the most important slide from last months profit-and-loss report?

On Tuesday, during my weekly team meeting, I placed my laptop on top of my coffee maker like I always do during team meetings. (I like to stand for that hour, and the coffee maker puts my laptop camera at the right height.) My 15-year-old stood 8 feet from me doing a Billy Blank Tae-Bo video for remote P.E. class. Two Peoples Gas workers upgrading something on my block came inside and walked past my camera several times to check something about my boiler. (Or maybe my dryer? I don’t know. I was in a meeting.) My son, also remote learning, texted me from upstairs about a snack.

It was an utterly unremarkable hour. I didn’t bother interrupting the meeting to explain any of it to my team, because every one of us is in a similar boat. A highlight of our meetings, in fact, is when one writer’s nephew occasionally shows up on screen.

I won’t pretend workplaces have become across-the-board accommodating to employees’ family lives over the past 12 months. I also won’t pretend a video of delightful family chaos exploding behind a no-nonsense political science professor wouldn’t draw attention and laughter in 2021.

But the pandemic has blurred the lines between work and life in ways that were hard to imagine back in 2017, and a lot of that blurring is worth celebrating and maintaining, even post-pandemic.

I have long been a proponent of unapologetically integrating your work into your family life and your family life into your work. This is obviously a luxury that not every worker has (I’m a lifestyles writer; it’s not much of a stretch), but I think it’s important not to hide our families from our jobs or our jobs from our families. (When possible. I’m aware, again, that this is a pie-in-the-sky prospect for workers in many, many fields.)

Ideally, managers, in order to create and foster family-friendly workplaces, need to know that orthodontist appointments happen and elderly parents fall ill and toddlers get strep and midday holiday concerts at school are can’t-miss affairs. I believe in candor around those topics, and I believe in pushing back against any pushback that receives.

And ideally, families, in order to support the adults’ ability to earn a living, need to know that meetings pop up and phone calls require answering and deadlines require hitting and things don’t always wrap up neatly at 5 p.m. I once interviewed Tammy Duckworth by phone from a Dunkin’ Donuts on Wabash, securing my son’s cooperation for the cost of a chocolate glazed, because the senator was free 10 minutes after school let out and you do what you have to do.

Last month, I moderated a panel on solving the problem of pandemic-induced job losses that have disproportionately impacted women and, overwhelmingly, women of color. The panelists included Felicia Davis, president and CEO of the Chicago Foundation for Women, Cherita Ellens, president and CEO of Women Employed, and Karin Norington-Reaves, CEO of The Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, among others.

One thing that came up was the irony that it took a pandemic to force many workplaces to race and catch up with the family-friendly ideas that working parents, particularly moms, had been asking for for years — the freedom to work from home, flexible hours, the ability to telecommute to meetings. If those were in place and truly embraced when the pandemic hit, would fewer women have been forced out of the workplace? It’s possible.

BBC Dad broke the fourth wall. We didn’t have to know or care what took place behind that closed (but famously not locked) office door, or what hoops he and his wife had to jump through to give him that time and space to pontificate on South Korea’s political turmoil. He had on a tie and said smart words and that was that.

The pandemic is reducing the fourth wall to rubble and carrying the pieces, one by one, to the scrap heap of history. We’re reminded, day in and day out, that employees have families and pets and loud neighbors and utility workers swinging by and those are good things.

Workplaces should make space, always, for workers to be full, fleshed-out humans. And that humanity shouldn’t have to stay neatly, quietly behind a closed, locked office door.

