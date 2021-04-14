Balancing Act: Some parents complained about Pride and Black Lives Matter flags, so a school removed them. Now students and parents are demanding their return

A Pride flag is a symbol. It doesn’t love you. It doesn’t listen to you. It doesn’t stand up for you when bullies come for you in the locker room.

But it reminds you that you deserve what it stands for: love, allies, safety. It reminds you that people have fought, for decades, for your right to those things. It reminds you that people fight, still, to bring those things — love, allies, safety — to more people, in more places. To all people, ideally, in all places.

So when three teachers at Indiana's Chesterton Middle School hung Pride flags in their classrooms, they hung power and protection and permission — things that felt, too often, fleeting to some students in the northwest Indiana community.

“If I didn’t have this one teacher to go to after everything that happened to me in middle school, I really would have ended my life a while ago,” Ryan Camacho, 15, told me Monday night. “I hate saying that because it means I let insignificant people get in my head 24/7. I regret ever coming up with the idea. But it’s true.”

Camacho is a freshman at Chesterton High School now. But he said he contemplated suicide in eighth grade to escape the homophobic harassment and bullying at school until a friend, a seventh grader, introduced him to a math teacher he didn’t know. She had a Pride flag hanging in her classroom. She also had a Black Lives Matter flag.

“I immediately felt welcome,” Camacho said. “I didn’t even have to say a word to her and I knew she was there for me.”

But some parents complained about the flags, prompting administrators to call for their removal.

“This week, students and parents at Chesterton Middle School expressed concerns regarding items in three classrooms that conflicted with their personal social and/or political beliefs,” principal Mike Hamacher wrote in an email sent to families on Friday. “The complaints were reviewed and it was determined the items were not directly related to the curriculum (Indiana State Standards) for those respective classrooms. The complaints caused significant disruption to the learning environment and the items were asked to be removed.”

Students staged a 20-minute walkout when the flags came down.

“Instead of questioning the Pride flags, they should question people complaining about Pride flags,” said Ava Madigan, 13, a Chesterton Middle School seventh grader who helped organize the walkout. “They should start doing something about the homophobia at the school. The flags showed love and acceptance, and I felt like the school is siding with the oppressors.”

Word quickly spread in the community.

Jennifer Camacho, Ryan’s mom, posted a TikTok on her social media accounts.

“We’re talking a middle school that has 7th and 8th grade kids,” she said in the video. “Some of the kids already know their sexuality. So now, being mom of the year, I’m taking my kids and we’re going to go buy up as much gay Pride (stuff) that we can find so we can hand it out to every kid that would like it.”

She invited anyone who wanted to join her in solidarity to send her a message.

Meanwhile, a group of parents, students and alumni started a Facebook group called More Inclusive Chesterton. By Monday, the group was 553 strong and planned to rally outside the school before that night’s monthly school board meeting.

About 200 people showed up to the rally, carrying Pride flags and posters and calling for the flags to be placed back inside the classrooms. After the school board wrapped up its regular agenda, parents and students took turns speaking about the flags for an hour and a half.

Student after student, Jennifer Camacho said, shared stories about being bullied at school for their sexuality.

“The amount of stories that came out tonight from the kids, it was awful,” she said. “Hopefully it did some good. They need to do more than put the flags back on a wall. But they also need to put the flags back on the walls.”

“Kids feel like the school doesn’t accept them,” Madigan said. “Like the school doesn’t love you for who you are. A lot of students don’t have that love and acceptance at home. A lot of students like to escape from that harsh reality at school. Those Pride flags being up showed they were loved and accepted by some of their teachers and peers.”

The meeting adjourned without a commitment to rehang the flags, but also without a refusal to do so. Madigan said students are brainstorming how to launch a club or support group for LGBTQ students. The school, she said, has never had one.

By Tuesday, parents were talking about contacting the local chapter of PFLAG.

“I always thought as a mom if I created a safe space at home that he would be OK,” Jennifer Camacho said. “For it to be that bad at school that my son would contemplate suicide — I wrote my first email to that teacher tonight and said thank you.”

Kelly Hennings, a lifelong Chesterton resident, emailed me Monday about the flags.

“That is not who we are,” she wrote. “Chesterton includes everyone.”

Hennings’ kids are grown now, but they attended Chesterton Middle School. She wants the school board to think long and hard about what removing those flags says to students, and to teachers.

“Ask anyone from the USA about their favorite teacher,” Hennings wrote. “Not one person will mention a teacher who stayed strictly within the curriculum. It’s what makes a good teacher a great teacher.”

Exactly. Teachers can show kids so much more than equations and statistics and important dates in history. Teachers show kids what to value, where they fit in, how to find their voice, how to use their power, who they can be and how to shape the world. A daily reminder that Black Lives Matter, that LGBTQ rights are human rights, that we have a moral responsibility to protect the people around us — I can’t think of a better set of symbols to hang in a place of learning.

Put the flags back up, Chesterton Middle School. Your commitment to all of your students’ safety should be loud and clear.