Balancing free speech and freedom from hate

Feb. 11—The banner hanging from a highway overpass in Portsmouth prompted 911 calls from passing motorists — and ripples of fear among many on the Seacoast last summer.

"Keep New England White," it read.

The White nationalists who hung that banner are due in Rockingham County Superior Court on March 1, in what many see as a test of the state's Civil Rights Act. At issue is the balance between the First Amendment right to free speech, and the right of New Hampshire residents to live free from fear and intimidation.

Last month, top state and local officials stood together at a Portsmouth news conference to announce that the Attorney General's Office had filed civil enforcement actions, charging the Nationalist Social Club 131 and two of its members with violating the state's Civil Rights Act.

"The plain language of the banner references race and is designed to send the message that people of color are unwelcome and causing those targeted to feel unsafe in New Hampshire," the complaint states.

NSC 131 also was distributing recruitment flyers in the state last year, describing itself as "a pro-white, street-oriented fraternity dedicated to raising authentic resistance to the enemies of our people in the New England area."

The case comes at a time when reports of hate-motivated incidents are rising in the Granite State.

"Hate has no place in New Hampshire," Attorney General John Formella said at a hate crimes forum his office co-hosted last week in Manchester with the U.S. attorney's office. "But we have seen over the past couple of years an increase in reports of hate-motivated acts."

The FBI reported 34 hate crimes in New Hampshire in 2021, up from 19 the year before. That included assaults, intimidation and vandalism.

But not everything rises to the level of a criminal act, which is where New Hampshire's Civil Rights Act comes in.

That law, which took effect in 2000, makes it illegal to threaten or commit physical force, violence, trespassing or property damage when that act is "motivated by race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, or disability." It carries civil penalties that include fines and court injunctions.

Reports of bias incidents continue to rise in New Hampshire, according to Sean Locke, an assistant attorney general who heads the AG's office's Civil Rights Unit, formed in late 2017.

In 2018, the unit received 40 complaints; the next year, it got 81. In 2020, 156 complaints came in, followed by 155 in 2021 and 187 last year.

Locke said his office can bring civil actions against those who violate the Civil Rights Act. But if someone is motivated by hate to commit a crime, that person can be subject to enhanced penalties under state criminal law.

"Any criminal offense can become a hate crime in the state of New Hampshire," he said.

It's difficult to know if the increasing reports reflect an actual increase in hate incidents, or a rise in reporting as a result of greater awareness.

Officials say they hope it's greater awareness.

At last week's forum in Manchester, state and city leaders urged community members to contact them when any hate-motivated incidents occur. In the room were state and federal prosecutors, law enforcement officers and leaders from the Muslim, Jewish and Christian communities, as well as the president of the NAACP, a victim/witness advocate from the Department of Justice and the head of the state's Commission for Human Rights.

U.S. Attorney Jane Young said she hopes these sorts of community gatherings will foster both awareness and prevention of bias and hate incidents. "So when we see it, we can attempt to root it out before it grows and rips apart our community," she said.

"We have an opportunity as a community to really make a difference, to forge relationships so in the event of an incident, we know each other, we trust each other and we rely on each other to get through that event and to become stronger and better," Young said.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth Aframe, who teaches a course on the First Amendment at the University of New Hampshire Franklin Pierce School of Law, said that constitutional right is based on the idea of tolerance: "that we are a better society if we tolerate that speech that we hate."

But when speech becomes a threat or intimidation, "That's where the drawing of the line comes in," Aframe said.

Questions about follow-up

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said reporting such incidents quickly gives investigators the best chance of finding evidence or witnesses. "No matter how big or small, we need to know immediately if someone's a victim of a suspected hate crime," he said.

Aframe said even if a charge cannot be brought, reporting an incident to law enforcement can bring greater protection to a community that's been targeted. He said he's seen that happen at his own synagogue in Concord.

Law enforcement experts acknowledged a lack of trust of police among some in the community.

But Ali Sekou, president of the Islamic Society of Concord, said it's not necessarily mistrust that prevents some from reporting, but frustration with the lack of follow-up in such cases. "Many of us feel that it's not even important to report something because it doesn't go anywhere," he said.

Sekou said his community was heartened by the strong statements made by state and local officials after the Portsmouth incident last summer. "It was very comforting to see the attorney general say there is no room for hate speech in this state and in our community," he said.

Alyson Guertin, director of the Jewish Federation of New Hampshire, said she too has been gratified by the response to anti-Semitic incidents in Cornish and Laconia. "It really is a sense that the greater New Hampshire community really does support us," she said.

One panel at the forum focused on the resources available for individuals and communities who feel targeted by hate. Lynda Ruel, victim/witness advocate for the Attorney General's Office, said her agency can provide help to victims of hate even if the case cannot be prosecuted.

But a Franklin restaurant owner whose business was targeted by fake negative reviews online after she spoke out against the NSC flyers said the experience, and the lack of official action, left her feeling unsafe.

Even if resources are available, Miriam Kovacs said, it can be nearly impossible for a victim of a hate incident to ask for them. "It's handing a raft to someone who's actively drowning," she said. "You're in survival mode."

An unwelcome message

Locke said his office has seen a recent shift in the kinds of incidents being reported and investigated. "We're seeing more incidents targeting communities that are designed to send a message to those communities that make them feel unwelcome or unsafe," he said.

What happened July 30 in Portsmouth was a case in point, he said.

People driving on the Route 1 Bypass that day were confronted with a message that discouraged them from living or visiting here, Locke said. Even without an explicit threat, he said, that engendered fear: "I don't feel safe or welcome; I don't know if something is going to happen to me."

"That's the harm," Locke said.

The AG's office filed civil rights complaints against NSC 131 and two of its members: Leo A. Cullinan, 34, of Manchester, and 23-year-old Christopher Hood of Newburyport, Mass. Hood was charged with violating the Civil Rights Act by trespassing on state and city property, and Hood and Cullinan were charged with conspiracy.

Ten men were on the bridge that day, according to court documents. Hood, described as the leader of the group, was the only person not wearing a face covering, and he spoke with the four Portsmouth officers who responded to 911 calls about the banner.

After police told the group they could not hang the banners without a permit because that violates a city ordinance, Hood instructed others to remove the banners from the overpass fence. While officers were speaking with Hood, the complaint alleges, Cullinan pulled up in a pickup truck and "angrily" told them: "You're not interfering with my friends and interfering with our rights."

Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newton said police were familiar with NSC 131 before the banner incident. Members had been to Portsmouth before, distributing the recruitment flyers and protesting a drag show at the Seacoast Repertory Theater. When the group threatened to do the same at another show and a counter-protest was called, police shut down the entire street in front of the theater to keep the groups apart. The second protest never materialized.

Newton said the trespass violation stemmed not from the group being on the public sidewalk, but from attaching the banner to the bridge without permission. He said no one was arrested that day, and the men dispersed when police told them to. "They didn't go happily, but they went," he said.

An email sent to NSC 131 about the court case did not receive a reply.

But in its flyers, NSC 131 denies being a hate group: "Above all, we stand for the security and prosperity of white New Englanders. Our motivations to carry out this mission do not come from a place of hatred, but a love for our own people. No one else will protect us!"

From civil to criminal

Because the Portsmouth banner case is civil rather than criminal, no jail time is involved. But if found guilty, the defendants could be liable for a $5,000 fine for each violation.

The AG's office also is asking the court to issue a restraining order and permanent injunction prohibiting the defendants from "engaging in or threatening physical force or violence, damage to property, or trespass on property against any person motivated by race, color, religion, national origin, ancestry, sexual orientation, sex, gender identity, or disability."

That's the real teeth behind such enforcement actions, Locke said: the ability for a judge to ban against any similar acts in the future. "There certainly are civil fines, but the heart of it is the restraint on future conduct, saying you can't do this again," he said.

If someone violates that, it becomes a criminal case, Locke said.

That was not lost on NSC 131 in the Portsmouth case.

One day after the Portsmouth news conference, the group posted online about what it called "the latest attempts by our occupied government to deter NSC 131 activity in New England."

On Gab.com — which describes itself as "the home of free speech and the parallel economy" — the group wrote, "They are also trying to pass an injunction against NSC 131 itself, trying to push for unlawful organizational restrictions aimed at lowering our presence in New England."

"This is for hanging a banner bearing a slogan protected by The First Amendment on public property," they wrote. "We will never be deterred, and whether it's in the courts or on the field, WE WILL WIN!"

That prompted one supporter to post: "Good luck and Heil Hitler."

