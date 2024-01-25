Bald eagle brings fish home to nest in Sanibel Island

A national emblem since 1782, Southwest Florida is home to a number of bald eagles and their nests.

A nesting couple in Sanibel was photographed on a morning where they were fairly active. It is unknown if they are rearing any young eaglets. This is typically the time of year for eagle nesting season.

Back from endangered status, in 2022, it was estimated Florida has approximately 1,500 nesting pairs, one of the highest concentrations of nesting bald eagles in the lower 48 states, the Audubon Society reports. Alaska holds the first place followed by Minnesota.

The famous bald eagles at the SWFL Eagle cam are rearing one chick that is almost a month old. Pretty soon, it will be peeking out from the edges of the nest.

A bald eagle brings a fish into a nest on Sanibel on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024. It is unknown if this couple has any young chicks in the nest.

A bald eagle couple chew on a meal at a nest on Sanibel on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

A bald eagle perches near a nest on Sanibel on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

A bald eagle comes in for landing at a nest on Sanibel on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

A bald eagle takes flight from a nest on Sanibel on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Nesting bald eagles soar above Sanibel Island