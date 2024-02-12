Bald eagle hit by a car while feeding, then Pennsylvania troopers come to its rescue

Two Pennsylvania State Police troopers are being praised for their actions that helped save a bald eagle.

The bald eagle was feeding on a roadway when a vehicle struck it, according to a Facebook post by state police.

Troopers Alex Ebbert and Emilio Rizzo responded to a report of an injured eagle, according to police and news outlets.

The eagle had an injured wing, according to officials.

“Trooper Ebbert used his cruiser jacket to wrap the bird for secure transport,” police said.

The eagle was handed over to the Pennsylvania Game Commission at PSP Newport, who then took it for rehabilitation.

McClatchy News reached out to state police for more information, but they did not immediately respond.

The bald eagle is a protected animal in Pennsylvania, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It’s protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Protection Treaty Act.

Once endangered, its population has steadily increased in recent years. Though they typically eat fish, they will sometimes supplement by eating small mammals.

“Today, thanks to recovery efforts, bald eagles are nesting across the state and in places where they have not nested in decades, if not centuries,” the Pennsylvania Game Commission said.

