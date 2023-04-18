Bald eagle Murphy now has an eaglet to care for
A Missouri bald eagle globally recognized for his steadfast love for incubating a rock is now officially a papa.
A Missouri bald eagle globally recognized for his steadfast love for incubating a rock is now officially a papa.
The relationship between dogs and cats is historically not a pleasant one. While today, many dog owners train their pups to be friendly around housecats, dogs have held a reputation as cats’ enemies since the two species began cohabitating with humans. Pet owners are more likely to worry about dogs who hurt cats, not the […]
A 31-year-old bald eagle who went viral for his care of a rock now has an eaglet he's taking care of at a Missouri bird sanctuary.
An older bald eagle named Murphy tried to incubate a rock at the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Missouri — now, CEO Dawn Griffard said the sanctuary paired the wannabe dad with an eaglet chick.
Deer manages to free itself from the claws of a mountain lion in Alpine, California. (Credit: Buddy Wilkerson via Storyful)
“Nice to see one clean the lens of the camera!”
Lily-Rose Depp, Abel “The Weekend” Tesfaye, Troye Sivan, Dan Levy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Hari Nef star in this new series from the creator of Euphoria.
At least six Indonesian troops are dead and 30 are missing after separatist gunmen attacked a unit searching for a kidnapped New Zealand pilot in a restive Papua province.
OPINION: Trade and travel come with a shared responsibility for biosecurity
Murphy offers exceptional size and athleticism as a likely first-rounder
The Browns have brought back three more of their own
Murphy, a 31-year-old bald eagle at the World Bird Sanctuary in Valley Park, Missouri, was caught fussing inside his enclosure while attempting to incubate a rock.
After Tennessee officials refused federal funds in January, nonprofits sought direct funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Where can you find gas after the Fort Lauderdale-area flood? The latest on gas availability and prices at the pump.
The 85-year-old white man who shot a Black teen at his front door in Kansas City, Missouri, last week has been charged with armed assault, the Clay County prosecutor said Monday.
In a sign that GameStop is either doing great or is really desperate, the meme stock gaming retailer is currently running some incredible deals, including buy one get one free on certain new releases and big discounts on accessories like the The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword amiibo that unlocks fast travel.
Thomas Peterffy explained why he has "put myself on hold" over the potential 2024 Republican presidential candidate's extreme positions.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief on Monday, 17 April. The main topic on the agenda was the supply of Ukraine-produced armaments and ammunition to Ukraine's defence forces.
Robert Reich explained how the Republican Party is fast becoming the "American fascist party" thanks to inspiration from Donald Trump.
Akron clergy, business owners and community leaders are urging peace as the community awaits a grand jury decision in the Jayland Walker case.
Weight loss used to be all about cardio—but now, weight training is on the rise. So, how can it help you lose weight? Experts share everything you need to know: