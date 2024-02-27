Bald eagle population continues to rise in NJ. Here's the latest

The population of bald eagles and the number of active nests in New Jersey continue to rise, with 286 nests monitored by volunteers and employees of the state Division of Fish and Wildlife last year.

Of those monitored, 255 had eggs, with the remaining 31 considered territorial — a lone eagle — or housekeeping pairs that did not produce eggs. Observers recorded 34 new pairs compared with the 2022 season.

And in a natural world where young often do not survive, the observers reported that 188 of the 242 nests had an observed outcome, resulting in 309 young. Some 22% of the observed nests did not produce any young.

The numbers of nests was up from the 2022 figure of 250, but the number of surviving eaglets was down slightly from 335 in 2022 to last year's 309 figure.

Weather plays an important part in survivability, because cold, stormy weather affects the unsheltered eaglets and high winds can damage the nests.

That's what happened in the Hyper Humus area just east of Newton, where a longtime nest was destroyed by a June storm.

The report, available at dep.nj.gov/njfw/wildlife/raptors-in-new-jersey, includes maps of the observed nests with charts noting the name of each nest as well as observations.

Every county in the state had observers watching over nests, with the majority of eagle nests in the area bordering Delaware Bay.

The report also notes highlights of the 2023 season and a list of dead or injured eagles recovered along with their leg bands. Not all eagles hatched in New Jersey receive the green bands designating a New Jersey origin, but routinely, any eagle that is handled, whether at the nest or treated, is banded.

Also reported are bands seen on live eagles, whether just identified by color or, ideally, through binoculars that pick up the leg band's numbers. Although not done last year, in past years, the state was able to band a fledging eagle with a transponder and track the young eagle as it wandered for the next year.

Conserve Wildlife Foundation of New Jersey, which bands eaglets from a nest at Duke Farms each year and provides television monitoring of the nest, has in the past included small locator transmitters to track juvenile eagles. The group's website is conservewildlifenj.org.

This article originally appeared on New Jersey Herald: Bald eagle population in NJ rising, report says