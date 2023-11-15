A bald eagle was shot and euthanized in Virginia. Now wildlife officials want answers.

The bald eagle is a symbol of America, but now investigators are asking for help to figure out how one was shot mid-flight near a battleground of the Revolutionary War.

Officials in Colonial Heights, Virginia said they found a grounded and injured Bald Eagle last week. The bird was transferred to the Richmond Wildlife Center for treatment.

"Based on the injuries, the bald eagle was shot while in flight," Colonial Heights Animal Control Supervisor Amanda Richards told WTVR. "At this point in time, it was likely done on purpose."

According to the agency, the symbolic bird had to be euthanized.

"Despite our best efforts, given the results of many of the diagnostics, it was in the best interest of this Eagle to peacefully end its battle." The Richmond Wildlife Center said in a post.

The majestic creature had been battling an infection from being shot. It also caught other infections after starving, including a lung infection that caused difficulty breathing. It also had enlarged kidneys, anemia, toxic levels of zinc, and eventually began regurgitate the food it was fed, the wildlife center said.

The pellet from the gun had gone through the birds hip and into its wing.

Plea for justice in bald eagle's death

“None of this would have occurred if individuals out there had not shot this eagle,” said Melissa Stanley of the Richmond Wildlife Center told WRIC.

The eagle had landed in an area that is not typically frequented by people, Stanley told WRIC.

The bird's euthanization turned the incident into a criminal matter and the agencies are now calling for the public's help to track down who shot the bird. Killing Bald Eagles, the national emblem since 1782 is a crime under the Bald Eagle Protection Act. The law enacted in 1940 makes it a criminal offense to "take" any part of a bald eagle, which includes killing one.

“I get chills thinking about it,” Richards told WRIC. “Also, take into consideration it is our nation’s bird. So, it’s kind of what America stands on.”

Anyone with tips or information can call the Anonymous Tip Line at 804-748-0660 or submit your tip online at p3tips.com/699.

'World's most dangerous bird': Video shows cassowary emerging from ocean off Australia coast

More: Nat Geo reveals breathtaking photos of wildlife, science, travel for 2023 'Pictures of the Year'

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bald eagle shot mid-flight in Virginia is euthanized