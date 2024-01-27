Bald eagle shot and killed in Salem

SALEM, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for the public’s help after a bald eagle was found dead the morning of Jan. 18.

According to the department’s Facebook post, the bird was found on the ground at the base of a tree on the south side of Route K around 11 a.m. The bald eagle was killed by a gunshot from a rifle.

A nearby neighbor said they had heard a gunshot that morning.

It is illegal to hunt or harm a bald eagle under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act and the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.

The Department of Conservation is asking anyone with information to call 1-800-392-1111. Callers may remain anonymous and a reward will be offered for any information leading to an arrest.

