Baldock dies awaiting federal sentence

Aug. 24—The new week began with shocking news that District 4 Constable Gary Baldock, who had been awaiting sentencing on federal charges, has died.

Grayson County Coroner Joe Hudson confirmed that he pronounced Baldock dead at the Grayson County Detention Center in Leitchfield at around 8 a.m. Monday morning. Coroner Hudson told the Commonwealth Journal that Baldock was found unresponsive in his cell and appears to have died from natural causes — having recently been ill and seen at a hospital for treatment.

Baldock had been jailed for more than a year. On March 6, 2020, he was involved in a shooting as federal officers attempted to take him into custody at his Mountain View Drive residence.

Last month, Baldock formally pleaded guilty in federal court to the attempted murder of an FBI agent during a standoff with agents who were serving a warrant against him. He had also been wounded in the exchange and was taken to a Lexington hospital for treatment before being placed in custody and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

Baldock was facing up to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder charge.

Baldock's agreement stipulated that he would give up the right to appeal both that guilty plea and his June conviction by a jury on charges of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Baldock was also facing up to 10 years on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years for the possession of meth charge after being found guilty on both of those charges during a joint trial with District 5 Constable Michael "Wally" Wallace. The conviction took place on June 18.

Though sentencing for the trial conviction had been set for October 18, Baldock and Wallace were both seeking a new trial — arguing that some evidence presented at trial unfairly distorted their image in the eyes of the jury.

A sentencing hearing for Baldock's plea agreement had apparently not yet been scheduled. His funeral arrangements were not known at press time.