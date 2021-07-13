Baldock faces up to 20 years in attempted murder of FBI agent

Jul. 13—Pulaski Constable Gary Baldock formally pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to the attempted murder of an FBI agent during a standoff with agents who were serving a warrant against him.

Baldock's agreement stipulates that he will give up the right to appeal both his guilty plea and his conviction by a jury last month on charges of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Baldock was charged with attempted murder after he shot an agent during an early morning raid by FBI agents on March 6, 2020.

Those agents were attempting to serve a warrant against Baldock at his Mountain View Drive residence for his role in a conspiracy that included fellow Constable Michael "Wally" Wallace.

According to Baldock's plea agreement, Baldock admits that agents used a loudspeaker to identify themselves as members of the FBI.

The agents commanded Baldock to exit the residence, and when he failed to do so agents breached the home's back door. They then remained outside, continuing to identify themselves and commanding Baldock to exit.

Baldock admits that "standing in a defensive posture behind a wall of his bedroom, [Baldock] fired at least five rounds from his .40 caliber Glock pistol at the agents as the agents were positioned outside of his back door. One agent, positioned to the side of a protective shield, was hit in the arm and shoulder."

Baldock was also wounded in the exchange and was taken to a Lexington hospital for treatment before being placed in custody and lodged in the Grayson County Detention Center.

Baldock is facing up to 20 years in prison for the attempted murder charge.

He is also facing up to 10 years on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years for the possession of meth charge after being found guilty on both of those charges during a joint trial with Wallace. The conviction took place on June 18.

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Wallace and Baldock possessed the methamphetamine for the intention of planting it onto suspects as a way of charging them with more severe crimes.

The sentencing for the jury conviction is scheduled for October 18. The sentencing for the attempted murder case is likely to take place around the same time.

Both Wallace and Baldock have filed a motion for a new trial, arguing that some of the evidence presented at trial unfairly distorted their image in the eyes of the jury.

U.S. prosecutors have requested more time to respond to that motion.