Baldock's case dismissed, prosecutor wants no new trial for Wallace

Sep. 2—The U.S. has filed its second response opposing a new trial for Pulaski Constable Michael "Wally" Wallace, while the federal judge overseeing the matter has officially dismissed the outstanding case against Gary Baldock.

Baldock was found dead on August 23 in his Grayson County jail cell, where he was awaiting sentencing in two federal matters. The first was a trial in which he and fellow constable Wallace were found guilty of Conspiracy Against Civil Rights and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Baldock also had pleaded guilty in a separate case in which he was accused of exchanging gunfire with FBI agents who were attempting to serve a warrant in the first case.

Baldock pleaded guilty in July to Attempted Murder of a Federal Agent.

On Monday, Judge Robert E. Wier granted the prosecution's request to dismiss the attempted murder charge due to Baldock's death.

Meanwhile, the prosecution has filed its opposition to Wallace's request for a new trial.

Wallace and his attorney, Robert Norfleet, filed two separate motions for a new trial on the Conspiracy and Possession case.

Norfleet's second motion concerned the discovery of what he called new evidence.

According to Norfleet, the evidence comes in the form of items seized during a warrant search of the hotel room of Robert Beach — including a bag containing methamphetamine.

Beach, who pleaded guilty in his own case, was a witness for the prosecution in a trial against Wallace and fellow Constable Gary Baldock.

The existence of the items was described by Norfleet as a "miraculous glitch," because after the resolution of Beach's case, the court had ordered all evidence connected to him be destroyed.

That it had not is significant to Wallace's case because Beach was the person Timothy Sizemore reportedly received meth from on the night Sizemore was pulled over by Wallace.

At the trial of Wallace and Baldock, Sizemore testified that he consumed all of the meth that Beach gave to him, and therefore did not have any in his possession during his traffic stop.

Wallace's defense argued that Wallace found meth in a side panel of Sizemore's vehicle, whereas Sizemore and others contended that the drugs could have been planted by Wallace.

Norfleet wants the two different samples of meth — the one from Beach and the one from Sizemore's traffic stop — chemically tested and compared to each other. If they come from the same batch, Norfleet says, it is proof that the drugs were not planted by Wallace but came from Beach.

The prosecution, however, says that this is not "new evidence," but rather a new "defense theory" that he could have pursued before going to trial to begin with.

Prosecutor Jason Parman also states, "Scientific analysis simply cannot accomplish what Wallace alleges."

Parman explains that no chemical test exists for methamphetamine that can pinpoint specific batches as being the same.

"The DEA can test for the presence of methamphetamine and can determine the purity of the methamphetamine. But the DEA cannot establish that one specimen was taken from another specimen, or that both specimens came from a common source," he said.

He goes on to say that if Wallace believed that forensic testing could be used to determine what they say it could, they were free to have tried it during the original trial. Parman argues that Wallace should have known of the possibility of the drugs to exist in evidence storage, since Wallace himself helped place that evidence in the lockup at the time of Beach's investigation.

The judge has yet to rule on either of Wallace's requests for a new trial.

Barring a new trial or other delays, Wallace's sentencing is scheduled for October 18.

Wallace is facing up to 10 years on the conspiracy charge and up to 40 years for the meth charge.