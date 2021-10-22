Baldwin: Cinematographer Killing Was 'Tragic Accident'
The investigation remains open and ongoing.
The investigation remains open and ongoing.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's OfficeA 36-year-old Indiana woman is behind bars after police discovered two people tied up and shackled in her home—one of them “deceased and beyond help.”The woman, identified by Evansville authorities as Heidi Carter, faces a string of charges in connection with the Tuesday night incident, which police say took even them by surprise.It all began after a woman flagged down an Indiana state trooper late Tuesday night, saying she’d stopped by Carter’s home only to fi
The discovery came after a weeks-long manhunt following the death of Gabby Petito.
Brian Laundrie's parents could not have planted his remains or had special knowledge about where they were, the family lawyer said.
The wife of a Texas man recorded him smashing a computer with a claw hammer in a child porn case.
Two Florida elementary school physical education teachers have been accused of entering the wrong apartment, and one of the intruders […] The post 2 school teachers accused of going into wrong apartment, getting in bed before shooting tenant appeared first on TheGrio.
The actor fired a prop weapon that killed a crew member and injured the director on the set of his film "Rust."
A federal judge sentenced Troy Smocks, 58, to 14 months in prison for posting violent threats on to Parler on January 6.
North Port Police Handout via ReutersThe human remains found Wednesday in a Florida nature reserve belong to missing ‘van-lifer’ Brian Laundrie, the FBI confirmed Thursday afternoon—a stunning end to a weeks-long search for a fugitive who was apparently right under investigators’ noses the entire time.The bombshell news comes five weeks after Laundrie, 23, was last seen leaving his family’s home in nearby North Port in the wake of his fiancee Gabby Petito’s death by strangulation. Steven Bertoli
The parents' cooperation was essential in helping authorities find Laundrie, former police said.
A Colorado day care owner convicted of keeping 26 children hidden in the basement of her business two years ago has been sentenced to six years in prison after parents said some of the children suffered trauma including sleeping problems and anxiety. A judge issued the sentence to Carla Faith on Thursday following her conviction by a jury in August of more than two dozen misdemeanor child abuse charges and other crimes. Faith was only licensed to care for up to six children at her Colorado Springs private day care and only two of them were allowed to be under the age of 2.
"Perhaps when certain conversations wrap up there will be communications with the family," attorney Steven Bertolino said on "Top Story With Tom Llamas."
But Chris and Roberta Laundrie believe there's a "strong" chance the remains found in a Florida park are their missing son's, the family lawyer said.
William Thomas Cain/GettyThe Delaware County district attorney is challenging assertions made by authorities that straphangers recorded videos of a rape last week on a SEPTA train and failed to stop it or alert authorities.Riders wouldn’t have been so “inhuman” as to record the attack on public transportation for their “own private enjoyment,” District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said.The comments during a news conference on Thursday, reported by WCAU, diverged from earlier suggestions made by tr
She said she had a strange feeling that prompted her to go get her baby.
Troy Smocks was sentenced to 14 months in prison.View Entire Post ›
A dispute between neighbors turned deadly on Wednesday in Umatilla in Central Florida.
The son of a wealthy L.A. entrepreneur was sentenced to seven to nine months for killing a 32-year-old woman in a February crash when he was driving his father's Lamborghini at more than 100 mph.
Officials confirmed on Thursday that the human remains found in Carlton Reserve, Florida, belonged to Brian Laundrie.
It has not specified why Ananya Panday has been questioned for a second day in a row.
Rie Hachiyanagi is convicted of beating and torturing a longtime co-worker because her "love" for the woman was unrequited