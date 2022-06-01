Baldwin Co. bicyclist struck by van, killed

Jun. 1—EATONTON, Ga. — A 56-year Baldwin County woman riding a bicycle Tuesday night in Putnam County was struck and killed by the driver of a van.

Authorities have since arrested the driver of the van on charges related to the accident, which happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Godfrey Road in northern Putnam County.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard R. Sills identified the victim as Teresa Rose of Milledgeville.

The victim died at the scene before firefighters/first responders with Putnam County Fire Rescue and personnel with the Putnam County Emergency Medical Services arrived, the sheriff said.

Sills said investigating deputies arrested a 32-year-old Hull, Ga. man in connection with the fatal crash.

Sills identified the man as Josafat Gonzalez-Villagrana.

The sheriff said Gonzalez-Villagrana was charged with a misdemeanor count of homicide by vehicle, failure to yield right-of-way, and failure to give a turn signal.

After his arrest, Gonzalez-Villagrana was taken to the Putnam County Jail in Eatonton.

Sills said the driver of the van was turning west onto Glades Road and struck Rose, who was riding a bicycle at the intersection of Godfrey and Glades roads.

The accident remains under investigation by the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.