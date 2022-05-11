Baldwin high school students, brothers injured in major crash on route 51

Two teenage brothers are recovering after a major crash that shut down part of route 51 last week.

The boys had been heading to school when their vehicle crashed into a utility pole, according to a GoFundMe launched by the family.

Channel 11 previously reported that the yellow Mustang reportedly hydroplaned before the crash, which first responders were called to around 7:15 a.m. May 4. It took nearly two hours to pull the driver to safety.

Channel 11 spoke with the boys’ father on Wednesday. The younger boy, 16, was the passenger and suffered only minor injuries. The older brother, 18, has undergone four surgeries and was just recently released from the intensive care unit. He is improving, the father told us. Both are students within the Baldwin school district.

