Baldwin man sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison for overdose death of infant son

A man who pleaded guilty to poisoning his 1-year-old baby with methadone was sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison on Thursday.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, victim impact testimony was given before Thomas Snelsire, 48, was sentenced.

Allegheny County Police Detective Greg Renko gave testimony, telling the court he remains haunted by the scene he found inside the Baldwin home on Sept. 13, 2020.

“The environment in that house that child was forced to live in was the worst scene I’ve put myself in,” Renko said.

Renko told the court there was so much drug evidence that it took eight hours to collect it all.

Thomas “Tommy” Humphries was found in the home on Oakleaf Road hours after his death, according to the criminal complaint.

Prosecutors said Tommy’s parents had been dosing him with methadone mixed with Tylenol in an infant syringe to put him to sleep.

Snelsire and Tommy’s mother, Tracy Humphreys, were both charged and both pleaded guilty to the crime.

Our partners at the Trib said Snelsire apologized to his family during the sentencing hearing.

Tracy Humphreys is scheduled to be sentenced on April 12. She is currently being held in Butler County Prison after overdosing several times at the Allegheny County Jail.

