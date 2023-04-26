Baldwin Middle High and Mamie Agnes Jones was on lockdown due to crime in the area

According to Duval County Public Schools, two schools are on lockdown due to possible gun fire in the area.

According to a store employee from Kwik Mart near the school, a suspect came inside the convenience store and got into an argument with an employee and customer.

The suspect flipped chairs over and left to a motel across the street. Then came walking back with an assault rifle.

Employee locked the store door and suspect was not able to get in. No one was hurt.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, suspect is a black male and was with a woman.

JSO is still investigating the intentions of the suspect. Police set the perimeter with K9s, Drones and Helicopter but believe the suspect is no longer in the area.

Baldwin Middle High and Mamie Agnes Jones were both on code red lock down.

Both schools are now letting students inside the school.

Car riders can come to Mamie Agnes Jones. Families advised not to allow students to walk to school.

Buses will be allowed to enter the school.

Action News Jax will continue to update with more information.

