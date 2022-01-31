Baldwin, Moore request probe of Palestinian-American's death

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TODD RICHMOND
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tammy Baldwin
    United States Senator from Wisconsin
  • Assad Assad
    Israeli politician

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation asked the Biden administration Monday to investigate how a Palestinian-American who lived in Milwaukee before moving back to his home village died at a West Bank checkpoint.

Omar Assad, 78, died after Israeli troops stopped him at a checkpoint in his native village of Jiljilya during the early morning hours of Jan. 12, according to family members and media reports.

Assad's nephew, Assad Assad, said others who were detained at the checkpoint told family members that the soldiers dragged Assad out of his car, threw him to the ground and shackled his hands and feet with zip ties, then fled after he died on the spot.

The Israeli military has said Omar was detained after resisting an inspection and later released, implying he was alive. It’s unclear exactly when he died. An autopsy performed by Palestinian doctors that became public on Thursday determined the cause of death was a heart attack brought on by “external violence.”

Lt. Col. Amnon Shefler, an Israeli military spokesman, said Assad's death remains under investigation and that “actions will be taken if wrongdoing is found.”

Assad was born in Jiljilya but spent about 40 years in the United States. He became a U.S. citizen before he returned to his home village in 2009 to retire with his wife, Nazmia, his nephew told The Associated Press.

U.S. State Department officials have said they're seeking clarification about the events leading up to Assad's death.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Rep. Gwen Moore sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking him to launch an investigation into Assad's death and whether the soldiers involved used equipment procured with American aid.

“We strongly support human rights and the rule of law as the foundation of United States foreign policy,” Baldwin and Moore wrote. “As a Palestinian American, Mr. Assad deserves the full protections afforded U.S. citizens living abroad and his family deserves answers.”

State Department spokesman Ned Price said Monday that he hadn't seen the request from Baldwin and Moore and the agency hasn't seen a final report from Israeli officials.

“We continue to support an investigation that is thorough and comprehensive into the circumstances of the incident and we welcome receiving additional information as soon as possible,” Price said.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the Six Day War in 1967. Assad Assad said his uncle and aunt left Jiljilya for Chicago in 1969 in hopes of finding jobs. They moved to Milwaukee in 1974 and prospered, opening convenience stores and a restaurant, he said.

They were among dozens of Jiljilya residents who have returned to the village over the years to build retirement homes, Assad Assad said.

“They built mini-castles to retire in,” he said. “Very quiet, all you see is olive trees. At night, because we’re high in the mountains, you smell the orchards of oranges.”

Omar Assad's nephew and his son, Hane Assad, both described Omar as a philanthropist who was the life of the party. Hane Assad told the AP his father would often hand out money to the poor.

“He just loved everybody, no matter what race you were, what culture you came from,” he said. “He just saw you as a human being.”

His favorite pastimes were eating — his favorite dish was maqluba, a mix of rice and meat — and playing cards, Assad Assad said. He was coming home from playing cards with a cousin when the soldiers stopped him, he said.

Hane Assad said his mother and father were set to visit him at his home in Chesapeake, Virginia, before his father died. The family is frustrated by a lack of clear answers from the Israeli military, although they don't expect any. Assad said his father was too old and weak to fight anyone, let alone a group of soldiers.

“He was very weak,” Hane Assad said. “He walked with a cane. It takes him five minutes to get to the car, the way he walks. He doesn’t have the power of 30 soldiers . . . The military said ‘we left and he was fine.’ It doesn’t make sense."

Assad said he's always afraid when he returns to Jiljilya because the Israelis who operate the checkpoints are rude and disrespectful. He said he was once detained for four hours on the way to his grandmother's funeral. The troops laugh at his American citizenship, he said.

“Every time we got stopped Dad would say ‘whatever they ask for give it to them. Just be calm.’ Plenty of times we got pulled over and I never saw him fight," Hane Assad said. “I can’t believe they did that to my dad. Almost an 80-year-old man. All the soldiers there couldn’t handle him? This is uncalled for. You don't treat no elderly person like that.”

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Lee in Washington, D.C., contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 'Predatory' taxi driver raped and abused female passengers during journeys

    Homayon Ahmadi, 33, pleaded guilty to rape and two counts of sexual assault.

  • UAE to impose federal corporate tax for the first time

    The United Arab Emirates announced Monday it is introducing for the first time a federal corporate tax on business earnings. The UAE — home to Abu Dhabi, Dubai and five other emirates — has been steadily introducing new taxes as it seeks to diversify revenue from its mainstay of oil. It is unclear how the new 9% corporate tax on earnings will impact consumers as some businesses could raise their prices as a result.

  • DC police arrest suspect accused of spraying swastikas on Union Station

    Washington, D.C. police have arrested a suspect after swastikas were found spray-painted at Union Station.

  • U.S. EPA moves to advance mercury and air toxics rule

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday revived an Obama administration-era legal finding that regulating hazardous air toxics and mercury from power plants is necessary, a key step before it can strengthen those air regulations. The move to deem the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) "appropriate and necessary" would pave the way for the EPA to update the power plant regulation. Power plants are the largest source of those toxic pollutants.

  • IMPD officer who punched high school student receives probation for official misconduct

    Robert Lawson was sentenced Monday to 363 days probation for an official misconduct conviction.

  • New York prosecutor drops groping case against Andrew Cuomo

    The decision by the Oswego County district attorney ends the final remaining local investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct by the former governor.

  • Pegasus: India parliament opens amid furore over Pegasus 'lies'

    Fresh allegations have emerged that India bought spyware from Israel as part of a defence deal.

  • Pakistani court acquits TV mogul in tax evasion case

    A Pakistani court on Monday acquitted the owner and editor-in-chief of the country’s largest independent group of newspapers and television stations in a 35-year-old case related to allegations of tax evasion in a real estate purchase. Mir Shakilur Rehman was arrested in 2020 after authorities accused him of purchasing government land more than three decades ago in violation of rules. Rehman, who has denied the charge, was acquitted by the court on Monday, according to Rana Jawad, a senior official at Rehman's Geo News TV station.

  • U.S. border draws migrants from Russia, Ukraine

    Data: U.S. Customs and Border Protection; Note: "Northern Triangle" refers to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios Migrants from South American countries, Cuba and Haiti — as well as more distant nations like Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and India — drove an uptick in traffic at the U.S.-Mexico border last month.Why it matters: For years, most migrants attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border have come from Mexico or the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, Honduras

  • MBS personally called Netanyahu to intervene after Israel blocked Saudi access to a military-grade spyware program, report says

    Saudi Arabia has used the Pegasus spyware to spy on activists, state critics, and foreign officials.

  • Wife of convicted Israeli spy Pollard dies of COVID-19

    The wife of convicted Israeli spy Jonathan Pollard, who championed a years-long campaign for his release from prison, died on Monday from complications of COVID-19. Esther Pollard battled cancer in recent years and died after recently contracting the coronavirus, Israeli media reported. Jonathan Pollard served 30 years in federal prison for selling military secrets to Israel while working at the Pentagon in the 1980s.

  • Federal judge blocks enforcement of Texas's anti-BDS law

    A federal judge on Friday blocked a Texas law barring government entities from doing business with contractors that participated in boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) activity from being enforced against a Palestinian-American contractor, saying that the law infringed on the contractor's First Amendment rights.Houston-based A&R Engineering and Testing Inc., which is owned by Palestinian-American Rasmy Hassouna, in October filed a...

  • "I'm greedy": Ex-sober home operator remorseless in testifying against doctor

    The star witness in the healthcare fraud trial made no apologies for exploiting people struggling with addiction and claims the Palm Beach psychiatrist was accomplice.

  • Spider-Man: No Way Home takes another $11 million while nobody’s watching the weekend box office

    Over the course of a normal year, there are big movie weekends and regular movie weekends, but since COVID came along, a third kind of weekend has appeared: One where nobody goes to the movies at all. That’s hyperbolic, to be clear, since it wasn’t too long ago when there were literally months where nobody could go to the movies, but we’re talking about weekends where the box office lineup doesn’t really change, nothing particularly big comes out, and nothing makes an especially noteworthy amoun

  • Biden tells emir he will make Qatar major non-NATO ally

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden promised Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, on Monday that he will soon designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally, granting special status to a key friend in a turbulent region. During a meeting in the Oval Office, Biden said he planned to notify the U.S. Congress soon of the designation, which is granted by the United States to close, non-NATO allies that have strategic working relationships with the U.S. military.

  • Dashed dreams for China Evergrande's showpiece resort island

    The opening last year of the world's largest artificial resort island, developed by China Evergrande Group for nearly $13 billion, was the realisation of the ambitions of founder Hui Ka Yan, who sketched a design for the project himself. Now Evergrande is in default to global bondholders, the former Communist Party secretary of the small Hainan island city where Ocean Flower Island was built is serving a life sentence for bribery, and officials in Danzhou city have ordered 39 of the project's towers - roughly 3,900 of the island's 65,000 homes - to be demolished over environmental and construction violations. The demolition of part of the 2,000-acre, flower-shaped project would add to the woes of what was once China's top-selling developer, which is now reeling under more than $300 billion in debt, struggling to revive sales and repay creditors and suppliers.

  • Nazis Rally In Florida, DeSantis Spox Falsely Blames Dem 'Stunt'

    Gov. Ron DeSantis' press secretary, Christina Pushaw, refused to join her fellow Florida officials in decrying a Nazi rally held in Orlando, and instead blamed Democrats.

  • Sen. Patrick Leahy Rips Unbelievable Jan. 6 Pardon Offer By 'Two-Bit Dictator' Trump

    “I cannot believe I would ever hear this from somebody running for office or in office” in America, said Leahy, who witnessed the violence in the Capitol.

  • 'Canadians were shocked...and disgusted': Justin Trudeau says we 'won't give in' to individuals who are violent, 'spew hatred' in Ottawa

    After confirming he and two of his children tested positive for COVID-19, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the actions of the demonstrators in Ottawa.

  • US Senate candidate Jim Lamon explains why he falsely claimed to be an Arizona elector

    Jim Lamon, a candidate for U.S. Senate, said he signed a document falsely asserting he had the power to cast Arizona's electoral votes for Trump because he thought it was only a contingency plan.