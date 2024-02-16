Baldwin mother sentenced to minimum of 19 years for overdose death of infant son

A woman who pleaded guilty to poisoning his 1-year-old baby with methadone was sentenced to 19 to 38 years in prison on Thursday.

Tracy Humphreys was sentenced to 16 to 32 years for first degree murder of her son Thomas Humphreys.

Thomas died on Sept. 13, 2020, after his parents intentionally gave him methadone mixed with Tylenol in an infant syringe to put him to sleep.

Thomas also had fentanyl and other drugs in his system.

His parents, Thomas Snelsire and Tracy Humphreys, both pleaded guilty in his homicide.

“The absolute negligence and carelessness of these two individuals resulted in the very tragic death of their son — and a little boy who was important to their extended family. The entire situation is very tragic,” Tracy’s defense attorney Jimmy Sheets told Channel 11 when they pled guilty in September 2022.

Snelsire was sentenced to 18 to 36 years in prison for Thomas’ death back in March 2023.

