Baldwin Park officers investigate shooting near their department headquarters
It's unclear where the shooting occurred.
It's unclear where the shooting occurred.
Marcus Stroman was supposed to come back from the injured list this week after a previous hip issue.
It has not been the Yankees' season.
And with the speed at which college athletics move, academic staffers have to keep up with the coaches and their recruitment of transfers.
More than half of researchers who use Twitter report they’ve reduced the amount of time they spend there or have left altogether, according to a survey of thousands of scientists conducted by Nature.
Will the lobbying efforts of powerful political figures change minds and alter the votes of dissenting ACC members?
"pov: you heard this jingle for an anxious dog and now need to play it on repeat before doing anything even remotely social"
This was the mother of all bad bounces.
The IPO market is seeking stability going into 2024, John Chirico said.
Here’s what no-fault car insurance is, how it works, and the pros and cons of this coverage.
The boxer said the result was "essentially impossible" due to clean tests the same week.
Vietnamese EV maker VinFast's debut Tuesday on the Nasdaq public exchange was nothing short of remarkable. The automaker, which went public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Black Spade Acquisition, saw shares catapult 68% to close at $37.06 — giving it a valuation of $86 billion, a figure far above Ford, GM and Stellantis. VinFast wants to break into the U.S. marketplace on the retail and production fronts, a plan that includes building a $2 billion EV factory in North Carolina and opening up showrooms in California and other states.
"Blind Side" star Quinton Aaron, who played Michael Oher, weighs in on the surprising lawsuit and defends his co-star amid ridiculous criticism.
PayPal's new CEO has a tough job ahead of him when he takes the reins from Dan Schulman on Sept. 27.
The Associated Press published standards today for generative AI use in its newsroom. The organization, which has a licensing agreement with ChatGPT maker OpenAI, listed a fairly restrictive and common-sense list of measures around the burgeoning tech while cautioning its staff not to use AI to make publishable content. Although nothing in the new guidelines is particularly controversial, less scrupulous outlets could view the AP’s blessing as a license to use generative AI more excessively or underhandedly.
Wear it now and during the fall and winter.
Backed by Yahoo founder Jerry Yang, Caden pulls in analytics data on what movies users watch, where they travel, what they buy and more, and lets those users opt in to monetize their data in various ways. John Roa, who sold his previous startup, Äkta, to Salesforce in 2015, says he was inspired to launch Caden after observing the paradigm shift occurring in online privacy and personal data access. "For 25 years, users have 'exchanged' their personal data for 'free access' to services, apps and websites, resulting in companies accumulating vast amounts of data without prioritizing user privacy," he told TechCrunch in an email interview.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Bucs vs. Jets game.
Grout, window frames, door tracks, tires and more: The TikTok darling annihilates built-up grime from nooks and crannies.
Solo Stove's latest pizza oven is a gas-only model that's more affordable than its previous multi-fuel option.
Fans say this $200 ice maker will 'pay for itself within a month.'