Baldwin police believe multiple brush fires may have been intentionally set

Baldwin Borough police said they believe multiple brush fires on Tuesday may have been intentionally set.

The department said they were dispatched to six scenes within minutes of each other starting at 12:11 p.m.

Police are now investigating and are asking for residents who have outdoor surveillance cameras to review footage from Tuesday beginning around 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

On 11 at 11, the conditions that make these fires dangerous and where doorbell cam footage is needed.

Specific roads police are asking residents to check are:

Willett Road (Brentwood and Baldwin sections)

Schuette Road

Brentwood Road

Streets Run Road (from Brentwood Road to Delwar Road)

Delwar Road (in West Mifflin)

Anyone who believes they have video that can assist Baldwin police, please call 412-882-9600 and select either extension 1701 or 1723 to provide information to one of their detectives.

