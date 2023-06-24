Baldwin restaurant targeted by thief; cash stolen, $600 in damages left behind

Despite someone smashing the front door and stealing cash from the register early Thursday morning, Sagun Asian Restaurant in Baldwin Borough was back open for business later that day.

“This is like, kind of Indian food plus Nepali food, so we serve kind of all Indian and Nepali, specifically,” said manager Pawan Ghimirey, describing his shop.

Baldwin Police charged Aita Rai, 28, for the theft.

According to the police report, Rai used two rocks to smash the glass door around 2:30 a.m. Thursday before heading for the cash register.

Ghimirey says Rai got away with a couple hundred dollars in cash and caused about $600 in damage to the restaurant.

This comes just about a month after new owners bought the shop on Route 51.

“It’s really difficult for us because we just bought the business a month ago so for somebody to come over and break our door and take some of our cash, it’s kind of a frustration for our new owner,” explained Ghimirey.

The break-in was caught on surveillance video and according to the criminal complaint, officers used Rai’s tattoos to identify him based on previous encounters with police.

Court filings show Rai was charged with theft in Brentwood in 2022, thefts in Baldwin and Pleasant Hills in 2020, and burglary in Brentwood in 2020.

“If he keeps doing this kind of stuff, in our community, in our area, this is not good for all people. It’s not safe to open a business in any areas due to these kind of people,” Ghimirey said.

According to police, Rai is also accused of trying to break into a home about five blocks from Sagun an hour before the restaurant was broken into.

At last check, Rai had not yet been taken into custody.

