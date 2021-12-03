Baldwin says he doesn't feel guilty for 'Rust' shooting: Someone else 'is responsible'





Alec Baldwin says he doesn't feel guilty in the shooting death of a cinematographer on the set of his film, "Rust," because someone else "is responsible."

"I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can't say who that is, but I know it's not me," the actor told George Stephanopoulos on Thursday in his first TV interview since the October shooting on the film's New Mexico set.

Authorities say cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded when Baldwin fired a gun holding a "suspected live round" while the performer was working on a scene for the movie.

"If I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself," Baldwin said.

No one has been charged in the shooting, but Santa Fe County District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies has said, "All options are on the table at this point."

In his "Alec Baldwin: Unscripted" interview with Stephanopoulos on ABC, the actor - who also served as a producer on "Rust" - suggested he wasn't expecting to face criminal charges.

"I've been told by people who are in the know, in terms of even inside the state, that it's highly unlikely that I would be charged with anything criminally," Baldwin said.

He shot down suggestions made by an attorney for "Rust's" armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, that "sabotage" may have led to the fatal shooting.

"It's overwhelmingly likely that it was an accident," Baldwin said.

Baldwin also expressed doubt that he'd ever film another movie that included a gun.

"I can't imagine I'd ever do a movie that had a gun in it again," he said. "I can't."