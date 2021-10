Associated Press

A private jet that ran off a runway and crashed through an fence before bursting into flames at a Texas airport had not been flown since December and investigators are looking into maintenance performed on the plane, federal authorities said Thursday. National Transportation Safety Board member Michael Graham said the plane left 1,200 feet (365 meters) of tire marks on the runway at Houston Executive Airport in Brookshire, Texas, on Tuesday. Graham also said investigators are reviewing video that appears to show a puff of smoke coming from one of the two engines as the plane sped down the runway.