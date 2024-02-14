Baldwin shooting leaves one victim injured

BALDWIN, La. (KLFY) — The Baldwin Police Department has reported a shooting occurred Tuesday night Main Street.

Baldwin authorities said they are on the scene of a shooting that occurred on Main Street. One victim has been injured in the shooting, their condition is unknown at this time.

Early reports indicate the possibility of additional victims in the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

