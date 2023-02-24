Baldwin waives 1st court appearance

Feb. 23—Actor Alec Baldwin pleaded not guilty Thursday and waived a virtual first appearance hearing scheduled for Friday in New Mexico's First Judicial District Court.

The actor is charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the October 2021 fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at Bonanza Creek Ranch while filming the movie Rust.

Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer set Baldwin's conditions of release Thursday, which includes a stipulation stating the actor cannot consume alcohol or possess firearms. However, he is allowed to have contact with potential witnesses when working on completing Rust, an order setting conditions of release filed Thursday in First Judicial District Court states. The filmmakers announced Wednesday they plan to resume production in Montana this spring.

"Defendant is not permitted to discuss the accident at issue, or the substance of his or the witnesses' potential testimony in this case," according to the order.

Co-defendant Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who served as the armorer on Rust and is also charged with involuntary manslaughter, had not waived her Friday first appearance hearing as of Thursday afternoon, according to online court records.

Assistant director David Halls — charged with negligent use of a firearm — waived his first appearance Wednesday. He has a plea conference scheduled for March 8 in First Judicial District Court, according to online court records.