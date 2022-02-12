Baldwyn couple charged with felony child abuse, neglect

Feb. 12—TUPELO — Three children, one under 1-year-old, were carried to the hospital as part of an ongoing child abuse investigation case.

Two adults are now facing felony charges for the abuse. Child Protective Services contacted the Tupelo Police Department Feb. 6 around 5 p.m. of the suspected abuse. CPS was in the process of removing the children — 11-months, 4 and 8 — into protective custody and called for the assistance of police.

The children were carried to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room for treatment. CPS took custody of the children and opened an investigation.

On Feb. 9, Tupelo police served felony warrants on Brian Grice, 21, of Baldwyn, for two counts of felony child abuse and Terrianna Driver, 27, of New Albany, for felony child neglect.

When the couple was booked into the Lee County Jail Wednesday evening around 5:30, both listed their address as 26 County Road 6010, Baldwyn.

During their initial appearances Friday, Feb. 11, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set Grice's bond at $2,000,000 and Driver's bond at $1,000,000.

Additional charges are pending as the investigation continues.

