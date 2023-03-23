Baldwyn man accused of child molestation

Mar. 22—BOONEVILLE — A Prentiss County senior citizen has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a child.

The parents of the victim contacted the Prentiss County Sheriff's Office on March 13 to file a complaint. After speaking to the child, the parent filed charges based on the allegations, and police issued an arrest warrant for Billy Ray McDonald, 74, of Baldwyn.

Baldwyn was arrested the next day and charged with two counts of molesting by touching a child for lustful purposes. During his initial appearance in justice court, bond was set at $100,000.

He currently remains incarcerated in the Prentiss County Jail. If he is released, McDonald is to have no contact with the victim or the victim's family.

