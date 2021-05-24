Baldwyn man charged after allegedly tying up and beating woman

William Moore, Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, Tupelo
May 24—TUPELO — A Lee County man is being held on felony charges after allegedly beating a woman he held against her will for several days.

A 42-year-old Baldwyn woman said a male acquaintance tied her up with rope on the evening of May 19 at his Pratts residence. She said he beat her while she was bound.

The victim said her captor fed her once on Thursday. She managed to use her teeth to loosen the knots in the rope early Friday morning and make her escape. She called 911 just before 6 a.m. to report the crime.

Lee County deputies arrested Daniel Mark Mayo, 38, of 1764 Highway 370, Baldwyn, about an hour later. He was booked into the Lee County Jail at 7:18 a.m. May 21. During his initial appearance in Lee County Justice Court, he was formally charged with aggravated domestic violence and his bond was set at $50,000.

william.moore@djournal.com

