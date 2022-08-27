Baldwyn man charged with human trafficking

Aug. 26—OLIVE BRANCH — An undercover investigation into human trafficking led to the arrest of two men, one from Baldwyn, and the identification of four victims.

The joint operation, headed by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, uncovered a human trafficking operation in Olive Branch.

Darielle Davone Sparks, 26, of Marion, Arkansas; and John Edward Massengill, 62, of Baldwyn, were arrested Aug. 18. Sparks was charged with six counts of promoting prostitution and attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer. His bond was set at $850,000.

Massengill was charged with human trafficking of a minor and child exploitation. His bond was set at $200,000.

"The Human Trafficking Unit of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is continuing to execute operations to identify and remove these criminals from our communities and protect those who are vulnerable and victims of human trafficking," said Commissioner Sean Tindell.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, Prentiss County Sheriff's Department, Lee County Sheriff's Department, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Department of Corrections, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Restore Corps Memphis, and the Center for Violence Prevention assisted in the operation which resulted in the arrest and apprehension of the following individuals.

william.moore@djournal.com