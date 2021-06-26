Baldwyn man charged with kidnapping, aggravated assault

Jun. 25—BOONEVILLE — A Prentiss County man out on bond for a weapons charge, has now been arrested for kidnapping and attacking two people with a knife.

Prentiss County deputy sheriffs were dispatched to a County Road 6011 residence north of Baldwyn on Saturday June 12 for a disturbance involving a firearm. When deputies arrived, there was no one at the address.

A second 911 call led deputies to find a person with a stab wound on the side of Highway 45 at the West College Street intersection. Deputies administered first aid to the victim, who was carried to a local hospital. The victim was later transferred via ambulance to the Med in Memphis.

A third 911 call sent deputies back to the same County Road 6011 address for another disturbance. There they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was carried to the hospital for medical treatment.

Prentiss County Sheriff Randy Tolar said the two victims signed affidavits on their assailant.

Barry Wayne Brigman, 41, of Baldwyn, was arrested after he was released from the hospital and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Prentiss County Justice Court Judge Trent Moore ordered Brigman held on a $25,000 professional bond only.

On May 19, deputies were called to the County Road 6011 residence for an armed man threatening to kill himself. The suspect told responding deputies he was not suicidal.

Brigman was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and family disturbance at that time. He was later released on a $5,000 felony bond.

