May 23—OXFORD — Oxford police have charged a Prentiss County man with a nearly 2-month-old burglary.

The Oxford Police Department took a report of burglary that happened on March 26 in the 1800 block of Stafford Cove. The investigation led to the May 19 arrest of Hayden Till, 20, of Baldwyn, charged with burglary of a dwelling.

During his initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $20,000.

