Baldwyn police charge two with drug possession

Jul. 25—BALDWYN — With the help of local and state authorities, the Baldwyn Police Department arrested two men on felony drug charges.

The department recently asked for the assistance of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit and the Alcohol Beverage Control. The increased police presence led to the arrest of two men on July 21.

Jonathan W. Hogan, 39, of Prentiss Street, Baldwyn was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. During his initial appearance in Prentiss County Justice Court, bond was set at $100,000 bond.

James T. White, 44, of County Road 6105, Baldwyn was charged with possession of methamphetamine. His $1,500 bond was set in Lee County Justice Court.

The narcotics unit is handling both cases and will present the evidence to the grand jury.

