Baldwyn police looking for runaway

Apr. 1—BALDWYN — Authorities are searching for a missing teenager who is possibly headed to Alabama.

Baldwyn police say Laken Frison, 15, came home after school let out early around noon on Wednesday, March 30. She took a family vehicle without permission and left to meet a boy. She is believed to be headed to the Hamilton, Alabama area.

Frison is a biracial female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

She could be in the company of Chris Barry, a 17-year-old white male who might be armed. They may be driving a tan Nissan Xterra with a Prentiss County license plate.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Baldwyn Police Department at 662-365-1047.

