Baldwyn police make two drug arrests

Mar. 29—BALDWYN — Two men were jailed by the Baldwyn Police Department last week in separate incidents after officers found felony amounts of drugs on them.

Police went to a South Jones Street residence Friday March 25 to serve a felony warrant for the burglary of a commercial building. During a search of the house, items involved in that crime were found, along with a large quantity of oxycodone and about 18 grams of crack cocaine.

Kingston D. Price, 29, of Baldwyn, was charged with drug trafficking, possession of a Schedule II drug and burglary of a commercial building. His bond was set at a total of $55,000 on the new charges. Police said at the time of the arrest, Price was free on a $25,000 bond from a drug arrest about a month ago.

The following day, police were dispatched to Custom Engineered Wheels on Industrial Park Drive where a couple were having an altercation in the parking lot. Officers stopped the suspect vehicle as it tried to leave and detained the driver. During a search, police found methamphetamine in his pocket.

Charles E. Jordan, 24, of Corinth, was charged with possession of a Schedule II drug and misdemeanor domestic violence. His bond was set at $10,000.

