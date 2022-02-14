Baldwyn shoplifter arrested on drug charges

Feb. 14—BALDWYN — Police responding to a shoplifting call at a Baldwyn store ended up arresting the suspect on drug charges.

Baldwyn police responded to Southern Variety Discount Grocery on North 4th Street on Friday, Feb. 11, for a suspected shoplifter. Police arrived to find a blue SUV attempting to leave the parking lot. Store employees said the occupants of the vehicle were involved with the shoplifting.

Officers talked to the occupants of the vehicle and reportedly received the go-ahead to search for any items stolen from the store. During the search, officers came across a coat that contained a felony amount of hydrocodone pills and a small amount of marijuana.

Donald L. Dugard, 62, of Baldwyn, was arrested and charged with possession of a Schedule II drug. During his initial appearance, his bond was set at $5,000.

