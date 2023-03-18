Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To £0.07

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 5th of July to £0.07. Despite this raise, the dividend yield of 3.2% is only a modest boost to shareholder returns.

Balfour Beatty's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Before making this announcement, Balfour Beatty was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to fall by 23.2%. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 33%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from an annual total of £0.138 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of £0.105. This works out to be a decline of approximately 2.7% per year over that time. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Balfour Beatty has impressed us by growing EPS at 16% per year over the past five years. Balfour Beatty definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Balfour Beatty Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is generating plenty of cash, and the earnings also quite easily cover the distributions. However, it is worth noting that the earnings are expected to fall over the next year, which may not change the long term outlook, but could affect the dividend payment in the next 12 months. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've identified 3 warning signs for Balfour Beatty (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

