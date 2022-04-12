Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Balfour Beatty

What Is Balfour Beatty's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Balfour Beatty had debt of UK£490.0m at the end of December 2021, a reduction from UK£564.0m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds UK£1.03b in cash, so it actually has UK£543.0m net cash.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Healthy Is Balfour Beatty's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Balfour Beatty had liabilities of UK£2.40b due within a year, and liabilities of UK£1.07b falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of UK£1.03b and UK£1.03b worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total UK£1.41b more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit is considerable relative to its market capitalization of UK£1.66b, so it does suggest shareholders should keep an eye on Balfour Beatty's use of debt. Should its lenders demand that it shore up the balance sheet, shareholders would likely face severe dilution. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Balfour Beatty boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Unfortunately, Balfour Beatty's EBIT flopped 11% over the last four quarters. If that sort of decline is not arrested, then the managing its debt will be harder than selling broccoli flavoured ice-cream for a premium. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Balfour Beatty's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Balfour Beatty may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Balfour Beatty actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While Balfour Beatty does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of UK£543.0m. The cherry on top was that in converted 516% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in UK£316m. So while Balfour Beatty does not have a great balance sheet, it's certainly not too bad. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Balfour Beatty you should be aware of.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

