Is Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Potentially Undervalued?

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the LSE. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today I will analyse the most recent data on Balfour Beatty’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Balfour Beatty still cheap?

According to my valuation model, Balfour Beatty seems to be fairly priced at around 15% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Balfour Beatty today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth £3.10, then there’s not much of an upside to gain from mispricing. In addition to this, Balfour Beatty has a low beta, which suggests its share price is less volatile than the wider market.

What kind of growth will Balfour Beatty generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Balfour Beatty's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has already priced in BBY’s positive outlook, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BBY, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

With this in mind, we wouldn't consider investing in a stock unless we had a thorough understanding of the risks. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Balfour Beatty, and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

