Balfour Beatty plc's (LON:BBY) Stock Has Seen Strong Momentum: Does That Call For Deeper Study Of Its Financial Prospects?

Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 13% over the last three months. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Specifically, we decided to study Balfour Beatty's ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Balfour Beatty is:

13% = UK£185m ÷ UK£1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.13 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Balfour Beatty's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Balfour Beatty seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 8.1% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Needless to say, we are quite surprised to see that Balfour Beatty's net income shrunk at a rate of 3.1% over the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. For example, it could be that the company has a high payout ratio or the business has allocated capital poorly, for instance.

As a next step, we compared Balfour Beatty's performance with the industry and found thatBalfour Beatty's performance is depressing even when compared with the industry, which has shrunk its earnings at a rate of 1.8% in the same period, which is a slower than the company.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is BBY worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BBY is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Balfour Beatty Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Looking at its three-year median payout ratio of 33% (or a retention ratio of 67%) which is pretty normal, Balfour Beatty's declining earnings is rather baffling as one would expect to see a fair bit of growth when a company is retaining a good portion of its profits. It looks like there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

In addition, Balfour Beatty has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company is expected to keep paying out approximately 33% of its profits over the next three years. Therefore, the company's future ROE is also not expected to change by much with analysts predicting an ROE of 11%.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that Balfour Beatty has some positive attributes. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. That being so, the latest industry analyst forecasts show that the analysts are expecting to see a huge improvement in the company's earnings growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

